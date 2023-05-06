On Saturday, Tucker Barnhart (.111 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, two walks and two RBI) and the Chicago Cubs play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Bryan Hoeing. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Nationals.

Tucker Barnhart Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Bryan Hoeing

Bryan Hoeing TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Discover More About This Game

Tucker Barnhart At The Plate

Barnhart is batting .184 with a double and two walks.

In six of 15 games this year, Barnhart has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

In 15 games played this year, he has not homered.

Barnhart has picked up an RBI twice this season, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored a run in one of 15 games.

Tucker Barnhart Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 7 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (42.9%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (14.3%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings