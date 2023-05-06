The Chicago Cubs, including Trey Mancini and his .485 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no home run), battle starter Bryan Hoeing and the Miami Marlins at Wrigley Field, Saturday at 2:20 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Marlins.

Trey Mancini Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Marlins Starter: Bryan Hoeing
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Trey Mancini At The Plate

  • Mancini is hitting .269 with three doubles, three home runs and eight walks.
  • Mancini has gotten at least one hit in 65.5% of his games this year (19 of 29), with multiple hits seven times (24.1%).
  • He has hit a long ball in three games this year (10.3%), homering in 2.6% of his plate appearances.
  • Mancini has driven in a run in nine games this season (31.0%), including four games with more than one RBI (13.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 27.6% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 13.8%.

Trey Mancini Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
17 GP 12
11 (64.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (66.7%)
5 (29.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (16.7%)
5 (29.4%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (25.0%)
3 (17.6%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
5 (29.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (33.3%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Marlins pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.
  • The Marlins' 4.84 team ERA ranks 24th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Marlins give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (46 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Hoeing (0-1) gets the start for the Marlins, his third of the season.
  • In his most recent time out on Sunday, the right-hander tossed five innings against the Chicago Cubs, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
