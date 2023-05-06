The Chicago White Sox and Tim Anderson, who went 0-for-4 last time out, battle Nick Lodolo and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Saturday at 6:40 PM ET.

Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Reds Starter: Nick Lodolo
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Tim Anderson At The Plate

  • Anderson is batting .274 with five doubles and four walks.
  • Anderson has recorded a hit in eight of 15 games this season (53.3%), including six multi-hit games (40.0%).
  • He has not hit a long ball in his 15 games this year.
  • Anderson has driven in a run in four games this season (26.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in six of 15 games (40.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 9
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (66.7%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (55.6%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (55.6%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (22.2%)

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Reds pitching staff ranks fourth in the league.
  • The Reds have a 4.98 team ERA that ranks 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Reds rank 13th in baseball in home runs given up (35 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Lodolo (2-1 with a 6.16 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Reds, his seventh of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Sunday, the lefty tossed five innings against the Oakland Athletics, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • In six games this season, the 25-year-old has put up a 6.16 ERA and 12.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .338 to his opponents.
