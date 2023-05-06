Tim Anderson Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Reds - May 6
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago White Sox and Tim Anderson, who went 0-for-4 last time out, battle Nick Lodolo and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Saturday at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Reds.
Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Nick Lodolo
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Looking to place a prop bet on Tim Anderson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|White Sox Injury Report
|White Sox vs Reds Betting Trends & Stats
|White Sox vs Reds Player Props
|White Sox vs Reds Pitching Matchup
|White Sox vs Reds Prediction
|How to Watch White Sox vs Reds
|White Sox vs Reds Odds
Tim Anderson At The Plate
- Anderson is batting .274 with five doubles and four walks.
- Anderson has recorded a hit in eight of 15 games this season (53.3%), including six multi-hit games (40.0%).
- He has not hit a long ball in his 15 games this year.
- Anderson has driven in a run in four games this season (26.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in six of 15 games (40.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|9
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (66.7%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (55.6%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (55.6%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (22.2%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Reds pitching staff ranks fourth in the league.
- The Reds have a 4.98 team ERA that ranks 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Reds rank 13th in baseball in home runs given up (35 total, 1.1 per game).
- Lodolo (2-1 with a 6.16 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Reds, his seventh of the season.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the lefty tossed five innings against the Oakland Athletics, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In six games this season, the 25-year-old has put up a 6.16 ERA and 12.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .338 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.