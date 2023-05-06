Seiya Suzuki Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Marlins - May 6
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Seiya Suzuki (.256 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a triple, three walks and three RBI) and the Chicago Cubs face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Bryan Hoeing. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Marlins.
Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: Bryan Hoeing
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Seiya Suzuki? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Cubs Injury Report
|Cubs vs Marlins Betting Trends & Stats
|Cubs vs Marlins Player Props
|Cubs vs Marlins Pitching Matchup
|Cubs vs Marlins Odds
|Cubs vs Marlins Prediction
|How to Watch Cubs vs Marlins
Seiya Suzuki At The Plate
- Suzuki has three doubles, a triple, a home run and nine walks while hitting .273.
- Suzuki enters this game on a seven-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .333.
- Suzuki has gotten a hit in 16 of 20 games this season (80.0%), with at least two hits on four occasions (20.0%).
- He has hit a home run in one game this season.
- Suzuki has driven in a run in eight games this year (40.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in eight of 20 games so far this season.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|12
|6 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (83.3%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (25.0%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (41.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (8.3%)
|4 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (33.3%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 14th in the league.
- The Marlins have the 24th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.84).
- Marlins pitchers combine to give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (46 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Marlins will send Hoeing (0-1) to the mound to make his third start of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the righty threw five innings against the Chicago Cubs, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.