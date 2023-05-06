Seby Zavala Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Reds - May 6
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-0 in his last game, Seby Zavala and the Chicago White Sox take on the Cincinnati Reds (who will start Nick Lodolo) at 6:40 PM ET on Saturday.
Seby Zavala Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Nick Lodolo
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Seby Zavala At The Plate
- Zavala has a double, a home run and three walks while batting .171.
- This year, Zavala has tallied at least one hit in four of 17 games (23.5%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has gone deep in one of 17 games, and in 2.6% of his plate appearances.
- Zavala has an RBI in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.
- He has scored at least once four times this year (23.5%), including one multi-run game.
Seby Zavala Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|9
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (22.2%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (11.1%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (11.1%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (11.1%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (11.1%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff is fourth in the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds have a 4.98 team ERA that ranks 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs allowed (35 total, 1.1 per game).
- Lodolo gets the start for the Reds, his seventh of the season. He is 2-1 with a 6.16 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Sunday, the lefty tossed five innings against the Oakland Athletics, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.16, with 12.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents have a .338 batting average against him.
