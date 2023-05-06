MLB Probable Starting Pitchers Tonight: Saturday, May 6
Saturday's MLB schedule features a slew of interesting pitching matchups, and we've got all of the probable pitchers listed below. Top billing goes to the bout between the Yankees and the Rays, who will be sending Domingo German and Drew Rasmussen to the mound, respectively.
Read on to find the likely starters for every game on the schedule for May 6.
Today's Probable Starting Pitchers
Tigers at Cardinals Probable Pitchers
The Detroit Tigers will send Spencer Turnbull (1-4) to the bump as they play the Cardinals, who will counter with Adam Wainwright (0-0) for the game between the clubs Saturday.
|DET: Turnbull
|STL: Wainwright
|6 (26.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|0 (0 IP)
|6.84
|ERA
|-
|6.2
|K/9
|-
Vegas Odds for Tigers at Cardinals
- STL Odds to Win: -190
- DET Odds to Win: +155
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Tigers at Cardinals
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Marlins at Cubs Probable Pitchers
The Miami Marlins will send Bryan Hoeing (0-1) to the hill as they play the Cubs, who will look to Drew Smyly (3-1) for the matchup between the clubs Saturday.
|MIA: Hoeing
|CHC: Smyly
|2 (8.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|6 (35 IP)
|6.23
|ERA
|2.83
|6.2
|K/9
|7.5
Vegas Odds for Marlins at Cubs
- CHC Odds to Win: -175
- MIA Odds to Win: +145
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Marlins at Cubs
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Yankees at Rays Probable Pitchers
The New York Yankees will send German (2-2) to the mound as they face the Rays, who will counter with Rasmussen (3-2) for the matchup between the clubs on Saturday.
|NYY: Germán
|TB: Rasmussen
|6 (34.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|6 (32 IP)
|4.46
|ERA
|3.66
|10.2
|K/9
|9.6
Vegas Odds for Yankees at Rays
- TB Odds to Win: -190
- NYY Odds to Win: +155
- Total: 7.5 runs
Live Stream Yankees at Rays
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSSUN (regional restrictions may apply)
Rockies at Mets Probable Pitchers
The Colorado Rockies will send Austin Gomber (2-4) to the mound as they face the Mets, who will look to Tylor Megill (3-1) when the clubs play on Saturday.
|COL: Gomber
|NYM: Megill
|6 (27.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|6 (30.2 IP)
|7.57
|ERA
|4.11
|6.3
|K/9
|6.7
Vegas Odds for Rockies at Mets
- NYM Odds to Win: -225
- COL Odds to Win: +180
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Rockies at Mets
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Streaming: SNY (regional restrictions may apply)
Twins at Guardians Probable Pitchers
The Minnesota Twins will send Sonny Gray (4-0) to the bump as they take on the Guardians, who will counter with Logan Allen (1-1) when the clubs play Saturday.
|MIN: Gray
|CLE: Allen
|6 (35 IP)
|Games/IP
|2 (11 IP)
|0.77
|ERA
|2.45
|10.5
|K/9
|13.1
Vegas Odds for Twins at Guardians
- MIN Odds to Win: -115
- CLE Odds to Win: -105
- Total: 7.5 runs
Live Stream Twins at Guardians
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSGL (regional restrictions may apply)
Blue Jays at Pirates Probable Pitchers
The Toronto Blue Jays will send Jose Berrios (2-3) to the bump as they face the Pirates, who will hand the ball to Johan Oviedo (2-2) for the matchup between the teams Saturday.
|TOR: Berrios
|PIT: Oviedo
|6 (34 IP)
|Games/IP
|6 (32 IP)
|5.29
|ERA
|4.78
|9.0
|K/9
|8.4
Vegas Odds for Blue Jays at Pirates
- TOR Odds to Win: -145
- PIT Odds to Win: +120
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Blue Jays at Pirates
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Streaming: SportsNet PT (regional restrictions may apply)
White Sox at Reds Probable Pitchers
The Chicago White Sox will send Mike Clevinger (2-2) to the bump as they take on the Reds, who will hand the ball to Nick Lodolo (2-1) for the game between the teams Saturday.
|CHW: Clevinger
|CIN: Lodolo
|6 (29.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|6 (30.2 IP)
|4.60
|ERA
|6.16
|8.0
|K/9
|12.9
Vegas Odds for White Sox at Reds
- CIN Odds to Win: -125
- CHW Odds to Win: +105
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream White Sox at Reds
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSOH (regional restrictions may apply)
Athletics at Royals Probable Pitchers
The Oakland Athletics will send Ken Waldichuk (0-2) to the mound as they play the Royals, who will give the start to Brady Singer (2-3) for the game between the teams on Saturday.
|OAK: Waldichuk
|KC: Singer
|6 (31 IP)
|Games/IP
|6 (29.2 IP)
|7.26
|ERA
|8.49
|7.3
|K/9
|8.8
Vegas Odds for Athletics at Royals
- KC Odds to Win: -175
- OAK Odds to Win: +145
- Total: 10.5 runs
Live Stream Athletics at Royals
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSKC (regional restrictions may apply)
Brewers at Giants Probable Pitchers
The Milwaukee Brewers will send Colin Rea (0-2) to the mound as they play the Giants, who will counter with Alex Cobb (1-1) when the teams meet Saturday.
|MIL: Rea
|SF: Cobb
|4 (20.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|6 (33.1 IP)
|4.79
|ERA
|2.43
|7.8
|K/9
|8.9
Vegas Odds for Brewers at Giants
- SF Odds to Win: -175
- MIL Odds to Win: +145
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Brewers at Giants
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-BA (regional restrictions may apply)
Red Sox at Phillies Probable Pitchers
The Boston Red Sox will send Corey Kluber (1-4) to the hill as they play the Phillies, who will hand the ball to Bailey Falter (0-5) for the matchup between the clubs on Saturday.
|BOS: Kluber
|PHI: Falter
|6 (29.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|6 (32.1 IP)
|6.44
|ERA
|5.01
|8.3
|K/9
|6.1
Vegas Odds for Red Sox at Phillies
- PHI Odds to Win: -145
- BOS Odds to Win: +120
- Total: 9.5 runs
Live Stream Red Sox at Phillies
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Streaming: FOX (regional restrictions may apply)
Orioles at Braves Probable Pitchers
The Baltimore Orioles will send Kyle Bradish (1-1) to the bump as they face the Braves, who will hand the ball to Spencer Strider (4-0) when the teams play on Saturday.
|BAL: Bradish
|ATL: Strider
|4 (14.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|6 (35 IP)
|6.14
|ERA
|2.57
|8.6
|K/9
|14.7
Vegas Odds for Orioles at Braves
- ATL Odds to Win: -250
- BAL Odds to Win: +195
- Total: 8 runs
Live Stream Orioles at Braves
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Streaming: FOX (regional restrictions may apply)
Nationals at Diamondbacks Probable Pitchers
The Washington Nationals will send MacKenzie Gore (3-2) to the mound as they take on the Diamondbacks, who will look to Tommy Henry (1-0) for the matchup between the clubs Saturday.
|WSH: Gore
|ARI: Henry
|6 (31 IP)
|Games/IP
|2 (9.2 IP)
|3.77
|ERA
|6.52
|11.3
|K/9
|3.7
Vegas Odds for Nationals at Diamondbacks
- ARI Odds to Win: -150
- WSH Odds to Win: +125
- Total: 9.5 runs
Live Stream Nationals at Diamondbacks
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSAZ (regional restrictions may apply)
Dodgers at Padres Probable Pitchers
The Los Angeles Dodgers will send Dustin May (3-1) to the mound as they play the Padres, who will hand the ball to Blake Snell (1-4) when the teams meet on Saturday.
|LAD: May
|SD: Snell
|6 (34.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|6 (29 IP)
|3.15
|ERA
|5.59
|6.0
|K/9
|10.2
Vegas Odds for Dodgers at Padres
- SD Odds to Win: -115
- LAD Odds to Win: -105
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Dodgers at Padres
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSSD (regional restrictions may apply)
Rangers at Angels Probable Pitchers
The Texas Rangers will send Nathan Eovaldi (3-2) to the bump as they take on the Angels, who will give the start to Reid Detmers (0-2) for the matchup between the clubs on Saturday.
|TEX: Eovaldi
|LAA: Detmers
|6 (36.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|5 (26 IP)
|3.93
|ERA
|4.85
|9.6
|K/9
|10.7
Vegas Odds for Rangers at Angels
- LAA Odds to Win: -125
- TEX Odds to Win: +105
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Rangers at Angels
- Game Time: 9:07 PM ET
- Streaming: BSW (regional restrictions may apply)
Astros at Mariners Probable Pitchers
The Houston Astros will send J.P. France (0-0) to the mound as they play the Mariners, who will counter with Marco Gonzales (2-0) for the matchup between the clubs Saturday.
|HOU: France
|SEA: Gonzales
|0 (0 IP)
|Games/IP
|5 (24.2 IP)
|-
|ERA
|4.74
|-
|K/9
|6.9
Vegas Odds for Astros at Mariners
- SEA Odds to Win: -115
- HOU Odds to Win: -105
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Astros at Mariners
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Streaming: ROOT Sports NW (regional restrictions may apply)
