The Chicago Cubs and Ian Happ, who went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBI last time out, battle Bryan Hoeing and the Miami Marlins at Wrigley Field, Saturday at 2:20 PM ET.

In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Marlins.

Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Bryan Hoeing

Bryan Hoeing TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ian Happ? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Ian Happ At The Plate

Happ has 33 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .426.

Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 29th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks seventh and he is 50th in slugging.

In 67.7% of his 31 games this season, Happ has picked up at least one hit. He's also had nine multi-hit games.

Looking at the 31 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in four of them (12.9%), and in 3% of his trips to the plate.

Happ has picked up an RBI in 10 games this year (32.3%), with two or more RBI in four of those contests (12.9%).

In 35.5% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (9.7%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 15 11 (68.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (66.7%) 2 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (46.7%) 6 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (33.3%) 2 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (13.3%) 5 (31.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (33.3%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings