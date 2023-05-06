Elvis Andrus and his .359 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (64 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Cincinnati Reds and Nick Lodolo on May 6 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he reached base in all three of his plate appearances (1-for-1 with a home run and three RBI) against the Reds.

Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Reds Starter: Nick Lodolo

TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Elvis Andrus At The Plate

Andrus has four doubles, a home run and 12 walks while hitting .204.

In 18 of 33 games this season (54.5%) Andrus has picked up a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (12.1%).

He has hit a long ball in one of 33 games, and in 0.8% of his plate appearances.

In 21.2% of his games this season, Andrus has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 15.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in eight of 33 games (24.2%), including multiple runs twice.

Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 17 10 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (47.1%) 4 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 6 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (11.8%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.9%) 4 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (17.6%)

