On Saturday, Eloy Jimenez (.400 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 73 points above season-long percentage) and the Chicago White Sox play the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Nick Lodolo. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Reds.

Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Nick Lodolo

Nick Lodolo TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Eloy Jiménez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Eloy Jiménez At The Plate

Jimenez has four doubles, four home runs and 10 walks while hitting .258.

Jimenez will look to extend his eight-game hitting streak. He's batting .500 with two homers over the course of his last games.

Jimenez has picked up a hit in 72.0% of his 25 games this year, with at least two hits in 16.0% of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 16.0% of his games this season, and 3.8% of his plate appearances.

Jimenez has picked up an RBI in 11 games this year (44.0%), with more than one RBI in three of those contests (12.0%).

He has scored in 12 games this year (48.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 11 12 (85.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (54.5%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (9.1%) 8 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (36.4%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (18.2%) 6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (45.5%)

Reds Pitching Rankings