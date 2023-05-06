The Chicago Cubs, including Dansby Swanson and his .475 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no homers), battle starting pitcher Bryan Hoeing and the Miami Marlins at Wrigley Field, Saturday at 2:20 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Marlins.

Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Bryan Hoeing

Bryan Hoeing TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Dansby Swanson At The Plate

Swanson is batting .283 with five doubles, two home runs and 21 walks.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 45th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 22nd and he is 122nd in slugging.

Swanson has gotten a hit in 16 of 31 games this season (51.6%), including 11 multi-hit games (35.5%).

In 31 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.

Swanson has driven in a run in seven games this year (22.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 41.9% of his games this year (13 of 31), with two or more runs five times (16.1%).

Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 15 9 (56.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (46.7%) 5 (31.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (40.0%) 8 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (33.3%) 1 (6.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (6.7%) 5 (31.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (13.3%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings