The Miami Marlins (16-17) will attempt to snap a four-game losing streak when visiting the Chicago Cubs (16-16) at 2:20 PM ET on Saturday.

The Cubs will give the nod to Drew Smyly (3-1, 2.83 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Marlins will counter with Bryan Hoeing (0-1, 6.23 ERA).

Cubs vs. Marlins Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Smyly - CHC (3-1, 2.83 ERA) vs Hoeing - MIA (0-1, 6.23 ERA)

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Drew Smyly

Smyly (3-1) will take the mound for the Cubs, his seventh start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Monday, when he threw seven innings against the Washington Nationals, giving up one earned run while allowing six hits.

The 33-year-old has an ERA of 2.83, a 4.83 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of .914 in six games this season.

In six starts this season, he's earned two quality starts.

Smyly has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bryan Hoeing

The Marlins will look to Hoeing (0-1) to open the game and make his third start of the season.

The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Chicago Cubs, when he tossed five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.

He has a 6.23 ERA and 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are hitting .306 against him over his two games this season.

Hoeing will try to pick up his second game of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 4.1 innings per appearance.

Bryan Hoeing vs. Cubs

The opposing Cubs offense has the sixth-ranked slugging percentage (.435) and ranks ninth in home runs hit (41) in all of MLB. They have a collective .269 batting average, and are fourth in the league with 296 total hits and ninth in MLB play scoring 160 runs.

In five innings over one appearance against the Cubs this season, Hoeing has a 3.6 ERA and a 1.2 WHIP while his opponents are batting .263.

