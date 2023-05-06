Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs (16-16) will host Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins (16-17) at Wrigley Field on Saturday, May 6, with a start time of 2:20 PM ET.

The favored Cubs have -175 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Marlins, who are listed at +145. A 9.5-run total has been set in the matchup.

Cubs vs. Marlins Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Probable Pitchers: Drew Smyly - CHC (3-1, 2.83 ERA) vs Bryan Hoeing - MIA (0-1, 6.23 ERA)

Cubs vs. Marlins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Cubs vs. Marlins Betting Trends and Insights

The Cubs have been favorites in 18 games this season and won nine (50%) of those contests.

The Cubs have a record of 1-3 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -175 or shorter (25% winning percentage).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for Chicago.

The Cubs were the moneyline favorite for eight of their last 10 games, and they finished 2-6 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Chicago and its opponents combined to go over the run total one time (all 10 games had set totals).

The Marlins have been underdogs in 20 games this season and have come away with the win nine times (45%) in those contests.

This season, the Marlins have come away with a win two times in four chances when named as an underdog of at least +145 or worse on the moneyline.

The Marlins have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Miami and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +6600 17th 3rd Win NL Central +500 - 3rd

