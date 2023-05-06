How to Watch the Cubs vs. Marlins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 6
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 8:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Miami Marlins and Luis Arraez take the field against Ian Happ and the Chicago Cubs on Saturday at Wrigley Field.
Cubs vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023
- Time: 2:20 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Wrigley Field
Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cubs rank ninth-best in baseball with 41 total home runs.
- Chicago is sixth in baseball, slugging .435.
- The Cubs' .269 batting average is third-best in the majors.
- Chicago scores the ninth-most runs in baseball (160 total, five per game).
- The Cubs are fifth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .340.
- The Cubs' 8.5 strikeouts per game rank 11th in MLB.
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Chicago's pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB.
- Chicago has the fourth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.36).
- The Cubs have the third-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.163).
Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Cubs are sending Drew Smyly (3-1) to make his seventh start of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.83 ERA and 29 strikeouts through 35 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Monday against the Washington Nationals, the lefty threw seven innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- Smyly has two quality starts this season.
- Smyly will try to extend a six-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.8 innings per outing).
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cubs Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/1/2023
|Nationals
|W 5-1
|Away
|Drew Smyly
|MacKenzie Gore
|5/2/2023
|Nationals
|L 4-1
|Away
|Hayden Wesneski
|Trevor Williams
|5/3/2023
|Nationals
|L 2-1
|Away
|Marcus Stroman
|Jake Irvin
|5/4/2023
|Nationals
|L 4-3
|Away
|Jameson Taillon
|Patrick Corbin
|5/5/2023
|Marlins
|W 4-1
|Home
|Justin Steele
|Edward Cabrera
|5/6/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Drew Smyly
|Bryan Hoeing
|5/7/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Hayden Wesneski
|Sandy Alcantara
|5/8/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Marcus Stroman
|Miles Mikolas
|5/9/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Jameson Taillon
|Jack Flaherty
|5/10/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Justin Steele
|Jordan Montgomery
|5/12/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Drew Smyly
|Sonny Gray
