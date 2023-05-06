After batting .243 with a double, two home runs, six walks and four RBI in his past 10 games, Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox face the Cincinnati Reds (who will start Nick Lodolo) at 6:40 PM ET on Saturday.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Reds.

Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Reds Starter: Nick Lodolo

TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Andrew Vaughn At The Plate

Vaughn has 29 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .353.

Vaughn has reached base via a hit in 23 games this year (of 32 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.

He has hit a home run in 9.4% of his games in 2023, and 2.2% of his trips to the dish.

Vaughn has driven home a run in 13 games this year (40.6%), including more than one RBI in 18.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

In 10 of 32 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 16 13 (81.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (62.5%) 4 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (12.5%) 7 (43.8%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (18.8%) 3 (18.8%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 8 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (31.3%)

Reds Pitching Rankings