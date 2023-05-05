Yasmani Grandal -- .200 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Cincinnati Reds, with Hunter Greene on the hill, on May 5 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Twins.

Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Reds Starter: Hunter Greene
  • TV Channel: Apple TV+
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Looking to place a prop bet on Yasmani Grandal? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Yasmani Grandal At The Plate

  • Grandal has 23 hits, which is best among Chicago hitters this season, while batting .253 with 11 extra-base hits.
  • Grandal has recorded a hit in 14 of 28 games this year (50.0%), including six multi-hit games (21.4%).
  • In three games this season, he has hit a long ball (10.7%, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish).
  • In seven games this year (25.0%), Grandal has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In six games this year (21.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 14
6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (57.1%)
2 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (28.6%)
1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (35.7%)
1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (14.3%)
3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (28.6%)

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Reds pitching staff ranks fourth in the league.
  • The Reds have a 4.98 team ERA that ranks 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Reds pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs allowed (33 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Greene gets the start for the Reds, his seventh of the season. He is 0-1 with a 2.89 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics, when he tossed five innings, surrendering no earned runs while allowing five hits.
  • In six games this season, the 23-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.89, with 12.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .259 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.