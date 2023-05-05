The Cincinnati Reds (13-18) host the Chicago White Sox (10-22) to open a three-game series at Great American Ball Park, with first pitch at 6:40 PM ET on Friday. The Reds are on the back of a series defeat to the Padres, and the White Sox a series win over the Twins.

The probable pitchers are Hunter Greene (0-1) for the Reds and Lance Lynn (0-4) for the White Sox.

White Sox vs. Reds Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, May 5, 2023

Friday, May 5, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Greene - CIN (0-1, 2.89 ERA) vs Lynn - CHW (0-4, 7.16 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Lance Lynn

Lynn (0-4 with a 7.16 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the White Sox, his seventh of the season.

The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he went 6 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up three hits.

The 35-year-old has amassed a 7.16 ERA and 11.6 strikeouts per nine innings over six games this season, while allowing a batting average of .280 to opposing batters.

Lynn is trying to pick up his second quality start of the year.

Lynn is looking for his fifth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.4 frames per start.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Hunter Greene

The Reds will send Greene (0-1) to the mound for his seventh start this season.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up no earned runs and allowed five hits in five innings against the Oakland Athletics.

The 23-year-old has an ERA of 2.89, a 3.64 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.429 in six games this season.

He has started six games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in two of them.

Greene has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

