How to Watch the White Sox vs. Reds Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 5
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox are ready for a matchup with Nick Senzel and the Cincinnati Reds on Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
White Sox vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, May 5, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Great American Ball Park
White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The White Sox's 31 home runs rank 21st in Major League Baseball.
- Chicago ranks 24th in the majors with a .374 team slugging percentage.
- The White Sox's .235 batting average ranks 22nd in the league this season.
- Chicago has scored the 23rd-most runs in the majors this season with 130 (4.1 per game).
- The White Sox have an on-base percentage of .300 this season, which ranks 26th in the league.
- The White Sox rank 16th with an average of 8.8 strikeouts per game.
- Chicago strikes out an MLB-high 10.3 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff.
- Chicago has the 28th-ranked ERA (5.60) in the majors this season.
- The White Sox have a combined 1.540 WHIP as a pitching staff, second-highest in MLB.
White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- The White Sox will send Lance Lynn (0-4) to the mound for his seventh start this season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up four earned runs and allowed three hits in 6 1/3 innings against the Tampa Bay Rays.
- In six starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.
- Lynn has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.
White Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|White Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/29/2023
|Rays
|L 12-3
|Home
|Lance Lynn
|Calvin Faucher
|4/30/2023
|Rays
|W 12-9
|Home
|Mike Clevinger
|Drew Rasmussen
|5/2/2023
|Twins
|W 3-2
|Home
|Michael Kopech
|Joe Ryan
|5/3/2023
|Twins
|W 6-4
|Home
|Dylan Cease
|Louie Varland
|5/4/2023
|Twins
|L 7-3
|Home
|Lucas Giolito
|Pablo Lopez
|5/5/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Lance Lynn
|Hunter Greene
|5/6/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Mike Clevinger
|Nick Lodolo
|5/7/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Michael Kopech
|Luke Weaver
|5/8/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Dylan Cease
|Zack Greinke
|5/9/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Lucas Giolito
|Jordan Lyles
|5/10/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Lance Lynn
|Brad Keller
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.