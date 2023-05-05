White Sox vs. Reds Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 5
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Friday's contest that pits the Cincinnati Reds (13-18) against the Chicago White Sox (10-22) at Great American Ball Park is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-3 in favor of the Reds. Game time is at 6:40 PM ET on May 5.
The Reds will look to Hunter Greene (0-1) versus the White Sox and Lance Lynn (0-4).
White Sox vs. Reds Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, May 5, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
White Sox vs. Reds Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Reds 5, White Sox 4.
Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Reds
- Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs
White Sox Performance Insights
- In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have posted a mark of 2-7.
- When it comes to the total, Chicago and its foes are 5-5-0 in its previous 10 contests.
- Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the White Sox's past 10 games.
- The White Sox have been victorious in four, or 18.2%, of the 22 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- Chicago has a mark of 4-16 in contests where bookmakers favor it by -105 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the White Sox have a 51.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- The offense for Chicago is the No. 23 offense in the majors, scoring 4.1 runs per game (130 total runs).
- The White Sox have pitched to a 5.60 ERA this season, which ranks 28th in baseball.
White Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 29
|Rays
|L 12-3
|Lance Lynn vs Calvin Faucher
|April 30
|Rays
|W 12-9
|Mike Clevinger vs Drew Rasmussen
|May 2
|Twins
|W 3-2
|Michael Kopech vs Joe Ryan
|May 3
|Twins
|W 6-4
|Dylan Cease vs Louie Varland
|May 4
|Twins
|L 7-3
|Lucas Giolito vs Pablo Lopez
|May 5
|@ Reds
|-
|Lance Lynn vs Hunter Greene
|May 6
|@ Reds
|-
|Mike Clevinger vs Nick Lodolo
|May 7
|@ Reds
|-
|Michael Kopech vs Luke Weaver
|May 8
|@ Royals
|-
|Dylan Cease vs Zack Greinke
|May 9
|@ Royals
|-
|Lucas Giolito vs Jordan Lyles
|May 10
|@ Royals
|-
|Lance Lynn vs Brad Keller
