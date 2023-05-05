The Chicago White Sox and Tim Anderson, who went 0-for-3 last time out, take on Hunter Greene and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Twins.

Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Reds Starter: Hunter Greene
  • TV Channel: Apple TV+
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Discover More About This Game

Tim Anderson At The Plate

  • Anderson is batting .293 with five doubles and four walks.
  • Anderson has picked up a hit in eight of 14 games this season, with multiple hits six times.
  • In 14 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.
  • Anderson has driven in a run in four games this season (28.6%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in six of 14 games (42.9%), including multiple runs twice.

Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 8
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (75.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (62.5%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (62.5%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (25.0%)

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 9.6 K/9, the fourth-best in the league.
  • The Reds have a 4.98 team ERA that ranks 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Reds pitchers combine to allow 33 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in the league).
  • Greene gets the start for the Reds, his seventh of the season. He is 0-1 with a 2.89 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics, the righty tossed five innings, allowing no earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • In six games this season, the 23-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.89, with 12.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .259 against him.
