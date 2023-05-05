When the Chicago Cubs (15-16) and Miami Marlins (16-16) square of at Wrigley Field on Friday, May 5, Justin Steele will get the nod for the Cubs, while the Marlins will send Edward Cabrera to the mound. The game will begin at 2:20 PM ET.

The favored Cubs have -165 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Marlins, who are listed at +140.

Cubs vs. Marlins Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, May 5, 2023

Friday, May 5, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Probable Pitchers: Steele - CHC (4-0, 1.49 ERA) vs Cabrera - MIA (2-2, 4.67 ERA)

Cubs vs. Marlins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Cubs vs. Marlins Betting Trends and Insights

The Cubs have won eight, or 47.1%, of the 17 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Cubs have gone 1-3 (winning just 25% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -165 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for Chicago.

The Cubs went 1-6 across the seven games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Chicago and its opponents combined to hit the over one time (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Marlins have been victorious in nine, or 47.4%, of the 19 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, the Marlins have won four of eight games when listed as at least +140 or worse on the moneyline.

In seven games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Marlins have a record of 3-4.

In the last 10 games with a total, Miami and its opponents have failed to hit the over three times.

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +6600 17th 3rd Win NL Central +500 - 3rd

