Cody Bellinger and the Chicago Cubs will take the field at Wrigley Field against the Miami Marlins and Luis Arraez on Friday.

The favored Cubs have -165 moneyline odds against the underdog Marlins, who are listed at +135.

Cubs vs. Marlins Odds & Info

Date: Friday, May 5, 2023

Friday, May 5, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cubs -165 +135 - - - - - -

Cubs Recent Betting Performance

In seven games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have a record of 1-6.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Cubs and their opponents have combined to hit the over just once.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Cubs' last 10 games. The average over/under set by bookmakers in Chicago's past five games has been 8.2, a stretch during which the Cubs and their opponents have finished under every time.

Cubs Betting Records & Stats

The Cubs have been favored on the moneyline 17 total times this season. They've gone 8-9 in those games.

Chicago has a record of 1-3 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter (25% winning percentage).

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Cubs' implied win probability is 62.3%.

Chicago has played in 31 games with an over/under set, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 13 times (13-17-1).

The Cubs have not had a spread set for an outing this season.

Cubs Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 8-8 7-8 7-9 8-7 8-12 7-4

