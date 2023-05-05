Cubs vs. Marlins: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Cody Bellinger and the Chicago Cubs will take the field at Wrigley Field against the Miami Marlins and Luis Arraez on Friday.
The favored Cubs have -165 moneyline odds against the underdog Marlins, who are listed at +135.
Cubs vs. Marlins Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, May 5, 2023
- Time: 2:20 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Wrigley Field
Cubs Recent Betting Performance
- In seven games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have a record of 1-6.
- In their last 10 games with a total, the Cubs and their opponents have combined to hit the over just once.
- Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Cubs' last 10 games. The average over/under set by bookmakers in Chicago's past five games has been 8.2, a stretch during which the Cubs and their opponents have finished under every time.
Explore More About This Game
Cubs Betting Records & Stats
- The Cubs have been favored on the moneyline 17 total times this season. They've gone 8-9 in those games.
- Chicago has a record of 1-3 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter (25% winning percentage).
- Based on this contest's moneyline, the Cubs' implied win probability is 62.3%.
- Chicago has played in 31 games with an over/under set, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 13 times (13-17-1).
- The Cubs have not had a spread set for an outing this season.
Cubs Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|8-8
|7-8
|7-9
|8-7
|8-12
|7-4
