Andrew Vaughn Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Reds - May 5
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Andrew Vaughn and his .486 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no home run), battle starter Hunter Greene and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Twins.
Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Hunter Greene
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Andrew Vaughn At The Plate
- Vaughn leads Chicago in OBP (.363) this season, fueled by 29 hits.
- Vaughn has picked up a hit in 23 of 31 games this year, with multiple hits six times.
- In three games this season, he has hit a home run (9.7%, and 2.2% of his trips to the plate).
- Vaughn has had an RBI in 13 games this season (41.9%), including six multi-RBI outings (19.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once 10 times this year (32.3%), including one multi-run game.
Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|15
|13 (81.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (66.7%)
|4 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (13.3%)
|7 (43.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (20.0%)
|3 (18.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|8 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (33.3%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff is fourth in the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds have the 25th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.98).
- Reds pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs given up (33 total, 1.1 per game).
- Greene gets the start for the Reds, his seventh of the season. He is 0-1 with a 2.89 ERA and 40 strikeouts through 28 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics, the righty threw five innings, allowing no earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 23-year-old has put together a 2.89 ERA and 12.9 strikeouts per nine innings in six games this season, while allowing a batting average of .259 to his opponents.
