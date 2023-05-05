Andrew Benintendi Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Reds - May 5
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Andrew Benintendi -- hitting .257 with a double, five walks and an RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Hunter Greene on the mound, on May 5 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Twins.
Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Hunter Greene
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Andrew Benintendi At The Plate
- Benintendi leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.321) thanks to five extra-base hits.
- Benintendi enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .235.
- Benintendi has gotten at least one hit in 82.1% of his games this year (23 of 28), with multiple hits seven times (25.0%).
- He has not gone deep in his 28 games this year.
- Benintendi has had an RBI in six games this year.
- In 14 of 28 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|15
|10 (76.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (86.7%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (26.7%)
|7 (53.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (46.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (30.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (13.3%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Reds pitching staff ranks fourth in the league.
- The Reds' 4.98 team ERA ranks 25th among all league pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (33 total, 1.1 per game).
- Greene (0-1 with a 2.89 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Reds, his seventh of the season.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the right-hander tossed five innings against the Oakland Athletics, allowing no earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In six games this season, the 23-year-old has a 2.89 ERA and 12.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .259 to opposing batters.
