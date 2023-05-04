Top Player Prop Bets for White Sox vs. Twins on May 4, 2023
Player prop bet options for Byron Buxton, Andrew Vaughn and others are available when the Minnesota Twins visit the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on Thursday at 2:10 PM ET.
White Sox vs. Twins Game Info
- When: Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
- Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI
MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox
Andrew Vaughn Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)
Vaughn Stats
- Vaughn has recorded 29 hits with 10 doubles, three home runs and 15 walks. He has driven in 20 runs.
- He's slashed .259/.366/.429 so far this year.
- Vaughn has picked up at least one hit in seven straight games. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .263 with two doubles, two home runs, five walks and six RBI.
Vaughn Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Twins
|May. 3
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Twins
|May. 2
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Rays
|Apr. 30
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|3
|5
|vs. Rays
|Apr. 29
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Rays
|Apr. 28
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|5
Luis Robert Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)
Robert Stats
- Luis Robert has recorded 25 hits with six doubles, six home runs and six walks. He has driven in 16 runs with one stolen base.
- He has a .217/.268/.426 slash line on the season.
- Robert has picked up a hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .167 with a home run, two walks and three RBI.
Robert Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Twins
|May. 3
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|3
|4
|0
|vs. Twins
|May. 2
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Rays
|Apr. 30
|0-for-0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rays
|Apr. 29
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rays
|Apr. 28
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins
Pablo Lopez Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -135)
Lopez Stats
- The Twins will send Pablo Lopez (2-2) to the mound for his seventh start this season.
- He has three quality starts in six chances this season.
- Lopez has five starts of five or more innings this season in six chances. He averages 6 innings per outing.
- The 27-year-old's 4.00 ERA ranks 45th, 1.111 WHIP ranks 26th, and 11.5 K/9 ranks seventh among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.
Lopez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Royals
|Apr. 28
|6.0
|8
|6
|6
|7
|1
|vs. Nationals
|Apr. 22
|4.0
|8
|5
|5
|6
|2
|at Yankees
|Apr. 16
|6.0
|7
|2
|2
|7
|1
|vs. White Sox
|Apr. 11
|7.2
|3
|2
|2
|10
|1
|at Marlins
|Apr. 5
|7.0
|3
|1
|1
|8
|1
Byron Buxton Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
Buxton Stats
- Buxton has seven doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 13 walks and 18 RBI (27 total hits). He has stolen two bases.
- He has a slash line of .262/.342/.553 on the year.
- Buxton will look for his eighth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last 10 games he is batting .297 with four doubles, five home runs, six walks and 12 RBI.
Buxton Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at White Sox
|May. 3
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|at White Sox
|May. 2
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Royals
|Apr. 30
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|3
|6
|0
|vs. Royals
|Apr. 29
|1-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Royals
|Apr. 28
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
Jose Miranda Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)
Miranda Stats
- Jose Miranda has 26 hits with three doubles, three home runs, nine walks and 12 RBI.
- He has a slash line of .230/.293/.336 on the season.
Miranda Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at White Sox
|May. 3
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at White Sox
|May. 2
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Royals
|Apr. 29
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Royals
|Apr. 28
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|6
|vs. Royals
|Apr. 27
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
