White Sox vs. Twins: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Pablo Lopez takes the mound for the Minnesota Twins on Thursday at Guaranteed Rate Field against Yasmani Grandal and the Chicago White Sox. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
The Twins are listed as -140 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the White Sox (+115). The total is 8 runs for this game.
Rep your team with officially licensed White Sox gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
White Sox vs. Twins Odds & Info
- Date: Thursday, May 4, 2023
- Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV: NBCS-CHI
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Twins
|-140
|+115
|8
|-115
|-105
|-
|-
|-
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
White Sox Recent Betting Performance
- The White Sox have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 2-7 in those contests.
- In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, the White Sox and their opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the White Sox's past 10 games.
Read More About This Game
White Sox Betting Records & Stats
- The White Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 21 games this year and have walked away with the win four times (19%) in those games.
- Chicago has a record of 3-12 in games where oddsmakers have it as underdogs of at least +115 on the moneyline.
- The White Sox have an implied victory probability of 46.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- Chicago's games have gone over the total in 16 of its 31 chances.
- The White Sox have yet play a game with a spread this season.
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.
White Sox Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|6-9
|4-12
|5-11
|5-10
|8-16
|2-5
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.