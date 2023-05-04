Seby Zavala Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Twins - May 4
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
On Thursday, Seby Zavala (on the back of going 0-for-0) and the Chicago White Sox play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Pablo Lopez. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
Seby Zavala Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)
Looking to place a prop bet on Seby Zavala? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|White Sox Injury Report
|White Sox vs Twins Betting Trends & Stats
|White Sox vs Twins Player Props
|White Sox vs Twins Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch White Sox vs Twins
|White Sox vs Twins Odds
|White Sox vs Twins Prediction
Seby Zavala At The Plate
- Zavala is batting .182 with a double, a home run and two walks.
- Zavala has gotten a hit in four of 15 games this year (26.7%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has gone deep in one game this year.
- Zavala has an RBI in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.
- He has scored at least one run three times this season (20.0%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Seby Zavala Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|8
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (25.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (12.5%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (12.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (12.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (12.5%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Twins pitching staff ranks second in MLB.
- The Twins have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.53).
- Twins pitchers combine to give up 29 home runs (0.9 per game), the seventh-fewest in the league.
- The Twins will send Lopez (2-2) to the mound for his seventh start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.00 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Friday against the Kansas City Royals, when he tossed six innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 45th in ERA (4.00), 26th in WHIP (1.111), and seventh in K/9 (11.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.