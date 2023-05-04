On Thursday, Seby Zavala (on the back of going 0-for-0) and the Chicago White Sox play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Pablo Lopez. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

Seby Zavala Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023

Thursday, May 4, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez

Pablo Lopez TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)

Looking to place a prop bet on Seby Zavala? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Seby Zavala At The Plate

Zavala is batting .182 with a double, a home run and two walks.

Zavala has gotten a hit in four of 15 games this year (26.7%), with multiple hits twice.

He has gone deep in one game this year.

Zavala has an RBI in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.

He has scored at least one run three times this season (20.0%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Seby Zavala Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 8 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (25.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (12.5%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (12.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (12.5%)

Twins Pitching Rankings