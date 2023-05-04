Patrick Wisdom Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Nationals - May 4
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
On Thursday, Patrick Wisdom (hitting .161 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago Cubs face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Patrick Corbin. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Nationals.
Patrick Wisdom Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Patrick Wisdom? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Cubs Injury Report
|Cubs vs Nationals Player Props
|How to Watch Cubs vs Nationals
|Cubs vs Nationals Odds
|Cubs vs Nationals Prediction
|Cubs vs Nationals Pitching Matchup
|Cubs vs Nationals Betting Trends & Stats
Patrick Wisdom At The Plate
- Wisdom leads Chicago with 24 hits, batting .238 this season with 16 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 114th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 95th and he is fourth in slugging.
- Wisdom has picked up a hit in 15 of 28 games this year, with multiple hits seven times.
- In 32.1% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 9.6% of his trips to the plate.
- In 39.3% of his games this year, Wisdom has picked up at least one RBI. In six of those games (21.4%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 16 of 28 games this year, and more than once 5 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Patrick Wisdom Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|14
|4 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (78.6%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (28.6%)
|6 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (71.4%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (42.9%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (57.1%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.7 K/9, the fourth-worst in the league.
- The Nationals' 4.36 team ERA ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to surrender 34 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in baseball).
- Corbin gets the start for the Nationals, his seventh of the season. He is 1-4 with a 5.74 ERA and 21 strikeouts through 31 1/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last pitched on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he went 5 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 33-year-old ranks 70th in ERA (5.74), 75th in WHIP (1.660), and 70th in K/9 (6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.