The Chicago White Sox and Luis Robert (.276 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Pablo Lopez and the Minnesota Twins at Guaranteed Rate Field, Thursday at 2:10 PM ET.

He collected three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run) in his previous game against the Twins.

Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023

Thursday, May 4, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez

Pablo Lopez TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Luis Robert? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Luis Robert At The Plate

Robert is batting .217 with six doubles, six home runs and six walks.

Robert has picked up a hit in 56.7% of his 30 games this year, with more than one hit in 20.0% of those games.

He has hit a home run in 16.7% of his games in 2023 (five of 30), and 4.9% of his trips to the plate.

Robert has picked up an RBI in 26.7% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 13.3% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.

In 12 of 30 games this year, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 15 8 (53.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (60.0%) 1 (6.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (33.3%) 7 (46.7%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (33.3%) 2 (13.3%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (20.0%) 4 (26.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (26.7%)

Twins Pitching Rankings