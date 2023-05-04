Ian Happ Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Nationals - May 4
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
On Thursday, Ian Happ (.419 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Chicago Cubs play the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Patrick Corbin. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET.
He reached base in all four of his plate appearances (2-for-2) in his most recent appearance against the Nationals.
Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ian Happ? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Cubs Injury Report
|Cubs vs Nationals Player Props
|How to Watch Cubs vs Nationals
|Cubs vs Nationals Odds
|Cubs vs Nationals Prediction
|Cubs vs Nationals Pitching Matchup
|Cubs vs Nationals Betting Trends & Stats
Ian Happ At The Plate
- Happ leads Chicago with an OBP of .430 this season while batting .308 with 23 walks and 13 runs scored.
- Among the qualified batters in MLB play, he ranks 19th in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage, and 52nd in slugging.
- Happ has gotten a hit in 20 of 29 games this season (69.0%), including nine multi-hit games (31.0%).
- In three games this season, he has hit a long ball (10.3%, and 2.4% of his trips to the dish).
- Happ has driven home a run in nine games this year (31.0%), including more than one RBI in 10.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- In 34.5% of his games this year (10 of 29), he has scored, and in three of those games (10.3%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|14
|10 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (71.4%)
|2 (13.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (50.0%)
|5 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (35.7%)
|1 (6.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (14.3%)
|4 (26.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (35.7%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.7 K/9, the fourth-worst in the league.
- The Nationals have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.36).
- Nationals pitchers combine to allow 34 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in the league).
- Corbin (1-4 with a 5.74 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 31 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Nationals, his seventh of the season.
- The left-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 33-year-old ranks 70th in ERA (5.74), 75th in WHIP (1.660), and 70th in K/9 (6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.