After going 0-for-1 in his last game, Hanser Alberto and the Chicago White Sox take on the Minnesota Twins (who will hand the ball to Pablo Lopez) at 2:10 PM ET on Thursday.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Twins.

Hanser Alberto Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Looking to place a prop bet on Hanser Alberto? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Hanser Alberto At The Plate

  • Alberto is batting .190 with a home run.
  • Alberto has had a base hit in three of 10 games this season, and multiple hits once.
  • He has gone deep in one game this year.
  • Alberto has picked up an RBI in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • He has scored a run in four of 10 games so far this year.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Hanser Alberto Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 4
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (25.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (25.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Twins pitching staff ranks second in the league.
  • The Twins' 3.53 team ERA ranks sixth among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Twins surrender the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (29 total, 0.9 per game).
  • The Twins will send Lopez (2-2) to the mound for his seventh start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.00 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Friday against the Kansas City Royals, the righty threw six innings, giving up six earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
  • The 27-year-old ranks 45th in ERA (4.00), 26th in WHIP (1.111), and seventh in K/9 (11.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.