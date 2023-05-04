Dansby Swanson Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Nationals - May 4
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Dansby Swanson -- with a slugging percentage of .462 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Washington Nationals, with Patrick Corbin on the mound, on May 4 at 1:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Nationals.
Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)
Dansby Swanson At The Plate
- Swanson is hitting .295 with five doubles, two home runs and 21 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 31st in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage, and 106th in slugging.
- Swanson has picked up a hit in 15 of 29 games this year, with multiple hits 11 times.
- He has gone deep in two of 29 games played this season, and in 1.5% of his plate appearances.
- Swanson has driven in a run in seven games this year (24.1%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored a run in 12 games this season, with multiple runs five times.
Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|14
|8 (53.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (50.0%)
|5 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (42.9%)
|7 (46.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (35.7%)
|1 (6.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (7.1%)
|5 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (14.3%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 27th in the league.
- The Nationals' 4.36 team ERA ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Nationals rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (34 total, 1.1 per game).
- Corbin gets the start for the Nationals, his seventh of the season. He is 1-4 with a 5.74 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 31 1/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 33-year-old ranks 70th in ERA (5.74), 75th in WHIP (1.660), and 70th in K/9 (6).
