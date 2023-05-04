The Chicago Cubs (15-15) meet the Washington Nationals (12-18) on Thursday at Nationals Park, at 1:05 PM ET.

The probable pitchers are Jameson Taillon (0-2) for the Cubs and Patrick Corbin (1-4) for the Nationals.

Cubs vs. Nationals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, May 4, 2023

Thursday, May 4, 2023 Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Probable Pitchers: Taillon - CHC (0-2, 3.86 ERA) vs Corbin - WSH (1-4, 5.74 ERA)

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jameson Taillon

Taillon (0-2) will take the mound for the Cubs, his fourth start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, April 16, when he threw five scoreless innings while allowing two hits against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The 31-year-old has an ERA of 3.86, a 4 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.357 in three games this season.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Patrick Corbin

Corbin gets the start for the Nationals, his seventh of the season. He is 1-4 with a 5.74 ERA and 21 strikeouts over 31 1/3 innings pitched.

His most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the left-hander went 5 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The 33-year-old has a 5.74 ERA and 6 strikeouts per nine innings in six games this season, while giving up a batting average of .316 to opposing hitters.

Corbin has two quality starts under his belt this year.

Corbin will aim to pitch five or more innings for his sixth straight start. He's averaging 5.2 frames per outing.

This season, the 33-year-old ranks 70th in ERA (5.74), 75th in WHIP (1.660), and 70th in K/9 (6) among pitchers who qualify.

