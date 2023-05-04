The Chicago Cubs and Cody Bellinger will take the field against the Washington Nationals and Luis Garcia on Thursday at 1:05 PM ET, in the final of a four-game series at Nationals Park.

Cubs vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, May 4, 2023

1:05 PM ET TV Channel: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs average 1.3 home runs per game to rank eighth in baseball with 40 total home runs.

Chicago ranks sixth in baseball with a .442 slugging percentage.

The Cubs are second in the majors with a .272 batting average.

Chicago scores the 10th-most runs in baseball (153 total, 5.1 per game).

The Cubs rank second in MLB with a .345 on-base percentage.

Cubs batters strike out 8.3 times per game, the eighth-fewest strikeouts in the majors.

The 9.0 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Chicago's pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.

Chicago's 3.41 team ERA ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Cubs combine for the No. 4-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.185).

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

Jameson Taillon gets the start for the Cubs, his fourth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 3.86 ERA and 16 strikeouts through 14 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent time out was on Sunday, April 16 against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the right-hander went five scoreless innings while giving up two hits.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 4/29/2023 Marlins L 7-6 Away Caleb Kilian Edward Cabrera 4/30/2023 Marlins L 4-3 Away Justin Steele Bryan Hoeing 5/1/2023 Nationals W 5-1 Away Drew Smyly MacKenzie Gore 5/2/2023 Nationals L 4-1 Away Hayden Wesneski Trevor Williams 5/3/2023 Nationals L 2-1 Away Marcus Stroman Jake Irvin 5/4/2023 Nationals - Away Jameson Taillon Patrick Corbin 5/5/2023 Marlins - Home Justin Steele Edward Cabrera 5/6/2023 Marlins - Home Drew Smyly Bryan Hoeing 5/7/2023 Marlins - Home Hayden Wesneski Sandy Alcantara 5/8/2023 Cardinals - Home Marcus Stroman Miles Mikolas 5/9/2023 Cardinals - Home - Jack Flaherty

