On Thursday, Andrew Vaughn (on the back of going 1-for-3) and the Chicago White Sox play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Pablo Lopez. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 against the Twins.

Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Thursday, May 4, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez

Pablo Lopez TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Andrew Vaughn At The Plate

Vaughn leads Chicago in OBP (.366), slugging percentage (.429) and OPS (.795) this season.

Vaughn is batting .389 with two homers during his last games and is on a seven-game hitting streak.

In 76.7% of his games this year (23 of 30), Vaughn has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (20.0%) he recorded multiple hits.

In three games this season, he has hit a home run (10.0%, and 2.3% of his trips to the dish).

In 43.3% of his games this season, Vaughn has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 20.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least one run 10 times this year (33.3%), including one multi-run game.

Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 15 13 (86.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (66.7%) 4 (26.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (13.3%) 7 (46.7%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (20.0%) 3 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 8 (53.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (33.3%)

