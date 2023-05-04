Andrew Benintendi -- 1-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Minnesota Twins, with Pablo Lopez on the hill, on May 4 at 2:10 PM ET.

Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023

Thursday, May 4, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez

Pablo Lopez TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Andrew Benintendi At The Plate

Benintendi leads Chicago with a slugging percentage of .324, fueled by five extra-base hits.

Benintendi has recorded a hit in 22 of 27 games this season (81.5%), including seven multi-hit games (25.9%).

In 27 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.

Benintendi has had an RBI in six games this year.

In 14 of 27 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 15 9 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (86.7%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (26.7%) 7 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (46.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (13.3%)

Twins Pitching Rankings