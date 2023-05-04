Andrew Benintendi -- 1-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Minnesota Twins, with Pablo Lopez on the hill, on May 4 at 2:10 PM ET.

Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Andrew Benintendi At The Plate

  • Benintendi leads Chicago with a slugging percentage of .324, fueled by five extra-base hits.
  • Benintendi has recorded a hit in 22 of 27 games this season (81.5%), including seven multi-hit games (25.9%).
  • In 27 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
  • Benintendi has had an RBI in six games this year.
  • In 14 of 27 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 15
9 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (86.7%)
3 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (26.7%)
7 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (46.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (13.3%)

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The Twins pitching staff ranks second in the league with a collective 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Twins have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.53).
  • Twins pitchers combine to give up 29 home runs (0.9 per game), the seventh-fewest in baseball.
  • Lopez (2-2 with a 4.00 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Twins, his seventh of the season.
  • The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Friday against the Kansas City Royals, when he went six innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing eight hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old's 4.00 ERA ranks 45th, 1.111 WHIP ranks 26th, and 11.5 K/9 ranks seventh.
