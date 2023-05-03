Yasmani Grandal Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Twins - May 3
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Yasmani Grandal (batting .161 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago White Sox play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Louie Varland. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Twins.
Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Twins Starter: Louie Varland
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Yasmani Grandal At The Plate
- Grandal has 20 hits, which leads Chicago hitters this season, while batting .235 with 11 extra-base hits.
- Grandal has gotten a hit in 13 of 26 games this season (50.0%), with at least two hits on five occasions (19.2%).
- In three games this season, he has gone deep (11.5%, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish).
- In seven games this season (26.9%), Grandal has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in six of 26 games (23.1%), including multiple runs twice.
Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|14
|5 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (57.1%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (28.6%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (35.7%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (14.3%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (28.6%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Twins pitching staff ranks second in the league.
- The Twins' 3.43 team ERA ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Twins surrender the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (28 total, 0.9 per game).
- Varland (0-0) gets the starting nod for the Twins, his second this season.
- In his last appearance on Friday, April 14, the right-hander tossed six innings against the New York Yankees, allowing three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
