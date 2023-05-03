Dylan Cease gets the nod for the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday at Guaranteed Rate Field against Byron Buxton and the Minnesota Twins. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

White Sox vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Discover More About This Game

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox are 21st in MLB action with 29 home runs. They average one per game.

Chicago is 21st in baseball with a .375 slugging percentage.

The White Sox have the 22nd-ranked batting average in the majors (.233).

Chicago is the 23rd-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging four runs per game (121 total).

The White Sox are 27th in MLB with a .295 on-base percentage.

The White Sox strike out 8.6 times per game to rank 15th in MLB.

The 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Chicago's pitching staff paces the majors.

Chicago has a 5.80 team ERA that ranks 29th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The White Sox have the second-highest WHIP in MLB (1.560).

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Cease gets the start for the White Sox, his seventh of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.15 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 30 1/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Thursday against the Tampa Bay Rays, the right-hander went four innings, giving up six earned runs while surrendering nine hits.

Cease has collected two quality starts this year.

Cease has pitched five or more innings in a game four times this year entering this matchup.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 4/27/2023 Rays L 14-5 Home Dylan Cease Shane McClanahan 4/28/2023 Rays L 3-2 Home Lucas Giolito Zach Eflin 4/29/2023 Rays L 12-3 Home Lance Lynn Calvin Faucher 4/30/2023 Rays W 12-9 Home Mike Clevinger Drew Rasmussen 5/2/2023 Twins W 3-2 Home Michael Kopech Joe Ryan 5/3/2023 Twins - Home Dylan Cease Louie Varland 5/4/2023 Twins - Home Lucas Giolito Pablo Lopez 5/5/2023 Reds - Away Lance Lynn Hunter Greene 5/6/2023 Reds - Away Mike Clevinger Nick Lodolo 5/7/2023 Reds - Away Michael Kopech Luke Weaver 5/8/2023 Royals - Away Dylan Cease Zack Greinke

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.