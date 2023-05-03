How to Watch the White Sox vs. Twins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 3
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Dylan Cease gets the nod for the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday at Guaranteed Rate Field against Byron Buxton and the Minnesota Twins. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.
White Sox vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The White Sox are 21st in MLB action with 29 home runs. They average one per game.
- Chicago is 21st in baseball with a .375 slugging percentage.
- The White Sox have the 22nd-ranked batting average in the majors (.233).
- Chicago is the 23rd-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging four runs per game (121 total).
- The White Sox are 27th in MLB with a .295 on-base percentage.
- The White Sox strike out 8.6 times per game to rank 15th in MLB.
- The 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Chicago's pitching staff paces the majors.
- Chicago has a 5.80 team ERA that ranks 29th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The White Sox have the second-highest WHIP in MLB (1.560).
White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- Cease gets the start for the White Sox, his seventh of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.15 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 30 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Thursday against the Tampa Bay Rays, the right-hander went four innings, giving up six earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- Cease has collected two quality starts this year.
- Cease has pitched five or more innings in a game four times this year entering this matchup.
White Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|White Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/27/2023
|Rays
|L 14-5
|Home
|Dylan Cease
|Shane McClanahan
|4/28/2023
|Rays
|L 3-2
|Home
|Lucas Giolito
|Zach Eflin
|4/29/2023
|Rays
|L 12-3
|Home
|Lance Lynn
|Calvin Faucher
|4/30/2023
|Rays
|W 12-9
|Home
|Mike Clevinger
|Drew Rasmussen
|5/2/2023
|Twins
|W 3-2
|Home
|Michael Kopech
|Joe Ryan
|5/3/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Dylan Cease
|Louie Varland
|5/4/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Lucas Giolito
|Pablo Lopez
|5/5/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Lance Lynn
|Hunter Greene
|5/6/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Mike Clevinger
|Nick Lodolo
|5/7/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Michael Kopech
|Luke Weaver
|5/8/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Dylan Cease
|Zack Greinke
