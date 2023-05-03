Tim Anderson -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Minnesota Twins, with Louie Varland on the hill, on May 3 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Twins.

Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field

Louie Varland

NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Tim Anderson At The Plate

Anderson is batting .275 with five doubles and three walks.

Anderson has picked up a hit in seven of 12 games this season, with multiple hits five times.

In 12 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.

Anderson has driven in a run in three games this season (25.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in five of 12 games (41.7%), including multiple runs twice.

Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 8 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (75.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (62.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (62.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (25.0%)

