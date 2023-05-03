Tim Anderson Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Twins - May 3
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Tim Anderson -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Minnesota Twins, with Louie Varland on the hill, on May 3 at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Twins.
Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Louie Varland
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Tim Anderson At The Plate
- Anderson is batting .275 with five doubles and three walks.
- Anderson has picked up a hit in seven of 12 games this season, with multiple hits five times.
- In 12 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
- Anderson has driven in a run in three games this season (25.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in five of 12 games (41.7%), including multiple runs twice.
Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|8
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (75.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (62.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (62.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (25.0%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.9 K/9, the second-best in MLB.
- The Twins have the fourth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.43).
- Twins pitchers combine to give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (28 total, 0.9 per game).
- The Twins will send Varland (0-0) out to make his second start of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Friday, April 14 against the New York Yankees, when he tossed six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
