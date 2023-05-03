After batting .184 with a double, a triple, three walks and three RBI in his past 10 games, Seiya Suzuki and the Chicago Cubs face the Washington Nationals (who will start Jake Irvin) at 7:05 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Nationals.

Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Seiya Suzuki? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Seiya Suzuki At The Plate

  • Suzuki has two doubles, a triple, a home run and nine walks while hitting .262.
  • Suzuki enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .211.
  • Suzuki has reached base via a hit in 13 games this season (of 17 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.
  • He has gone deep in one game this season.
  • Suzuki has driven in a run in six games this season (35.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored a run in eight of 17 games so far this season.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 10
5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (80.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (20.0%)
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (10.0%)
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (30.0%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The Nationals pitching staff is 28th in the league with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Nationals have the 17th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.48).
  • Nationals pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs given up (34 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Irvin will take the mound to start for the Nationals, his first of the season.
  • The righty will make his MLB debut at 26 years old.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.