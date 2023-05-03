Nico Hoerner -- with a slugging percentage of .318 in his past 10 games, including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Washington Nationals, with Jake Irvin on the hill, on May 3 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Nationals.

Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nico Hoerner? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Nico Hoerner At The Plate

  • Hoerner leads Chicago with a slugging percentage of .411, fueled by eight extra-base hits.
  • Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 18th in batting average, 68th in on-base percentage, and 94th in slugging.
  • Hoerner has had a hit in 24 of 29 games this year (82.8%), including multiple hits 11 times (37.9%).
  • In 29 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.
  • Hoerner has picked up an RBI in nine games this year (31.0%), with more than one RBI in five of them (17.2%).
  • He has scored in 14 games this year (48.3%), including multiple runs in five games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 13
13 (81.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (84.6%)
7 (43.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (30.8%)
9 (56.3%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (38.5%)
2 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
7 (43.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (15.4%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 28th in the league.
  • The Nationals' 4.48 team ERA ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Nationals pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs surrendered (34 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Irvin will start for the Nationals, his first of the season.
  • The righty will make his MLB debut at 26 years old.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.