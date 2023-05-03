Nico Hoerner Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Nationals - May 3
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Nico Hoerner -- with a slugging percentage of .318 in his past 10 games, including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Washington Nationals, with Jake Irvin on the hill, on May 3 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Nationals.
Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Nico Hoerner At The Plate
- Hoerner leads Chicago with a slugging percentage of .411, fueled by eight extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 18th in batting average, 68th in on-base percentage, and 94th in slugging.
- Hoerner has had a hit in 24 of 29 games this year (82.8%), including multiple hits 11 times (37.9%).
- In 29 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- Hoerner has picked up an RBI in nine games this year (31.0%), with more than one RBI in five of them (17.2%).
- He has scored in 14 games this year (48.3%), including multiple runs in five games.
Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|13
|13 (81.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (84.6%)
|7 (43.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (30.8%)
|9 (56.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (38.5%)
|2 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|7 (43.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (15.4%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 28th in the league.
- The Nationals' 4.48 team ERA ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs surrendered (34 total, 1.2 per game).
- Irvin will start for the Nationals, his first of the season.
- The righty will make his MLB debut at 26 years old.
