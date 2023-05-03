Nico Hoerner -- with a slugging percentage of .318 in his past 10 games, including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Washington Nationals, with Jake Irvin on the hill, on May 3 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Nationals.

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Nico Hoerner At The Plate

Hoerner leads Chicago with a slugging percentage of .411, fueled by eight extra-base hits.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 18th in batting average, 68th in on-base percentage, and 94th in slugging.

Hoerner has had a hit in 24 of 29 games this year (82.8%), including multiple hits 11 times (37.9%).

In 29 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.

Hoerner has picked up an RBI in nine games this year (31.0%), with more than one RBI in five of them (17.2%).

He has scored in 14 games this year (48.3%), including multiple runs in five games.

Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 13 13 (81.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (84.6%) 7 (43.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (30.8%) 9 (56.3%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (38.5%) 2 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 7 (43.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (15.4%)

