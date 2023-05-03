Luis Robert Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Twins - May 3
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Luis Robert (.138 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Chicago White Sox play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Louie Varland. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Twins.
Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Louie Varland
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Luis Robert At The Plate
- Robert has six doubles, five home runs and six walks while batting .216.
- In 55.2% of his 29 games this season, Robert has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.
- Looking at the 29 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in four of them (13.8%), and in 4.2% of his trips to the plate.
- In 24.1% of his games this season, Robert has driven in at least one run. In three of those games (10.3%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 11 games this season (37.9%), including multiple runs in three games.
Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|15
|7 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (60.0%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (33.3%)
|6 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (33.3%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (20.0%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (26.7%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff is second in the league with a collective 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.43).
- The Twins give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (28 total, 0.9 per game).
- Varland (0-0) gets the starting nod for the Twins, his second of the season.
- His most recent time out came on Friday, April 14 against the New York Yankees, when the righty went six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.
