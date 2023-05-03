On Wednesday, Luis Robert (.138 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Chicago White Sox play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Louie Varland. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Twins.

Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Twins Starter: Louie Varland

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Luis Robert At The Plate

Robert has six doubles, five home runs and six walks while batting .216.

In 55.2% of his 29 games this season, Robert has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.

Looking at the 29 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in four of them (13.8%), and in 4.2% of his trips to the plate.

In 24.1% of his games this season, Robert has driven in at least one run. In three of those games (10.3%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 11 games this season (37.9%), including multiple runs in three games.

Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 15 7 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (60.0%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (33.3%) 6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (33.3%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (20.0%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (26.7%)

Twins Pitching Rankings