The Chicago White Sox and Jake Burger (.438 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), battle starting pitcher Louie Varland and the Minnesota Twins at Guaranteed Rate Field, Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Twins.

Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Twins Starter: Louie Varland

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Explore More About This Game

Jake Burger At The Plate

Burger is batting .231 with five doubles, seven home runs and seven walks.

Burger has recorded a hit in 11 of 22 games this season (50.0%), including four multi-hit games (18.2%).

Looking at the 22 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in seven of them (31.8%), and in 9.3% of his trips to the plate.

Burger has driven in a run in eight games this year (36.4%), including four games with more than one RBI (18.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least one run 10 times this season (45.5%), including one multi-run game.

Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 10 8 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (30.0%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (10.0%) 8 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (20.0%) 6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (10.0%) 7 (58.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (10.0%)

Twins Pitching Rankings