The Chicago White Sox and Gavin Sheets, who went 1-for-3 last time in action, battle Louie Varland and the Minnesota Twins at Guaranteed Rate Field, Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Twins.

Gavin Sheets Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Louie Varland

Louie Varland TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Gavin Sheets? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Gavin Sheets At The Plate

Sheets is batting .280 with two home runs and six walks.

Sheets has picked up a hit in 52.6% of his 19 games this year, with more than one hit in 15.8% of those games.

He has homered in two of 19 games played this season, and in 3.5% of his plate appearances.

In four games this season (21.1%), Sheets has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored a run in five of 19 games so far this year.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Gavin Sheets Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 10 5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (50.0%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (10.0%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (30.0%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (10.0%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (10.0%)

Twins Pitching Rankings