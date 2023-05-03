Eric Hosmer Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Nationals - May 3
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Eric Hosmer -- with a slugging percentage of .444 in his past 10 games, including two extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Washington Nationals, with Jake Irvin on the hill, on May 3 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Nationals.
Eric Hosmer Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Eric Hosmer At The Plate
- Hosmer has three doubles, two home runs and five walks while batting .263.
- Hosmer will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .400 with one homer in his last outings.
- In 56.0% of his games this year (14 of 25), Hosmer has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (20.0%) he recorded more than one.
- In 25 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.
- In 40.0% of his games this season, Hosmer has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.0%.
- He has scored in four of 25 games (16.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Eric Hosmer Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|11
|6 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (72.7%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (36.4%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (9.1%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (9.1%)
|5 (35.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (45.5%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The Nationals pitching staff is 28th in the league with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals have a 4.48 team ERA that ranks 17th among all league pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to surrender 34 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 16th in baseball).
- Irvin will start for the Nationals, his first of the season.
- The righty is pitching in his MLB debut. He's 26 years old.
