The Chicago White Sox, including Eloy Jimenez and his .474 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no homers), take on starter Louie Varland and the Minnesota Twins at Guaranteed Rate Field, Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Twins.

Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Louie Varland

Louie Varland TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Eloy Jiménez At The Plate

Jimenez is hitting .226 with four doubles, three home runs and eight walks.

Jimenez enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .400 with one homer.

In 15 of 22 games this season (68.2%), Jimenez has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has hit a home run in 13.6% of his games in 2023, and 3.3% of his trips to the plate.

In nine games this season (40.9%), Jimenez has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in nine games this season (40.9%), but has had no multi-run games.

Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 10 10 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (50.0%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (10.0%) 6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (30.0%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (20.0%) 4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (50.0%)

