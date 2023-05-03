How to Watch the Cubs vs. Nationals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 3
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago Cubs and Nico Hoerner head into the third of a four-game series against Jeimer Candelario and the Washington Nationals on Wednesday at Nationals Park.
Cubs vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: MASN
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Venue: Nationals Park
Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cubs are sixth-best in MLB play with 40 total home runs.
- Chicago ranks fifth in MLB, slugging .448.
- The Cubs' .274 batting average is second-best in the majors.
- Chicago has the No. 9 offense in MLB action, scoring 5.2 runs per game (152 total runs).
- The Cubs are second in baseball with a .345 on-base percentage.
- Cubs hitters strike out 8.3 times per game, the ninth-fewest strikeouts in MLB.
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by Chicago's pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB.
- Chicago's 3.44 team ERA ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cubs have the fifth-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.179).
Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Cubs will send Marcus Stroman (2-2) to make his seventh start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 2.29 ERA and 33 strikeouts through 35 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Friday against the Miami Marlins, the righty went 6 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- Stroman is trying to collect his sixth quality start of the season in this outing.
- Stroman is seeking his seventh straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.9 frames per appearance on the hill.
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cubs Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/28/2023
|Marlins
|L 3-2
|Away
|Marcus Stroman
|Jesús Luzardo
|4/29/2023
|Marlins
|L 7-6
|Away
|Caleb Kilian
|Edward Cabrera
|4/30/2023
|Marlins
|L 4-3
|Away
|Justin Steele
|Bryan Hoeing
|5/1/2023
|Nationals
|W 5-1
|Away
|Drew Smyly
|MacKenzie Gore
|5/2/2023
|Nationals
|L 4-1
|Away
|Hayden Wesneski
|Trevor Williams
|5/3/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|Marcus Stroman
|Jake Irvin
|5/4/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|Caleb Kilian
|Patrick Corbin
|5/5/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Justin Steele
|Edward Cabrera
|5/6/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Drew Smyly
|Bryan Hoeing
|5/7/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Hayden Wesneski
|Sandy Alcantara
|5/8/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Marcus Stroman
|Miles Mikolas
