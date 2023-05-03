The Chicago White Sox and Andrew Vaughn, who went 1-for-3 last time out, take on Louie Varland and the Minnesota Twins at Guaranteed Rate Field, Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Twins.

Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Twins Starter: Louie Varland
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Andrew Vaughn At The Plate

  • Vaughn leads Chicago with an OBP of .362, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .431.
  • Vaughn will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .350 with two homers over the course of his last outings.
  • Vaughn has picked up a hit in 75.9% of his 29 games this season, with multiple hits in 20.7% of those games.
  • He has gone deep in three games this year (10.3%), leaving the park in 2.4% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 13 games this season (44.8%), Vaughn has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (20.7%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored at least once 10 times this season (34.5%), including one multi-run game.

Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 15
12 (85.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (66.7%)
4 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (13.3%)
7 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (20.0%)
3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
8 (57.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (33.3%)

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.9 K/9, the second-best in MLB.
  • The Twins have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.43).
  • Twins pitchers combine to give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (28 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Varland (0-0) gets the start for the Twins, his second of the season.
  • The righty last appeared on Friday, April 14 against the New York Yankees, when he tossed six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
