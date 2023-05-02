Yasmani Grandal Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Twins - May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Yasmani Grandal -- with an on-base percentage of .270 in his past 10 games, 53 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Minnesota Twins, with Joe Ryan on the mound, on May 2 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Rays.
Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Yasmani Grandal At The Plate
- Grandal leads Chicago in total hits (20) this season while batting .241 with 11 extra-base hits.
- Grandal has picked up a hit in 52.0% of his 25 games this season, with more than one hit in 20.0% of those games.
- In three games this year, he has homered (12.0%, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate).
- Grandal has driven in a run in seven games this year (28.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In six games this year (24.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|14
|5 (45.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (57.1%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (28.6%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (35.7%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (14.3%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (28.6%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.9 K/9, the second-best in the league.
- The Twins' 3.49 team ERA ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to give up 27 home runs (0.9 per game), the seventh-fewest in the league.
- Ryan gets the start for the Twins, his sixth of the season. He is 5-0 with a 2.81 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the New York Yankees, when he threw seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up seven hits.
- The 26-year-old ranks 24th in ERA (2.81), fifth in WHIP (.813), and 18th in K/9 (10.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
