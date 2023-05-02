Player prop bet odds for Byron Buxton, Andrew Vaughn and others are available when the Minnesota Twins visit the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Twins Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox

Andrew Vaughn Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)

Vaughn Stats

Vaughn has 10 doubles, three home runs, 13 walks and 20 RBI (27 total hits).

He has a slash line of .255/.358/.434 on the season.

Vaughn will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with a double, two home runs, two walks and four RBI.

Vaughn Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Rays Apr. 30 2-for-4 1 1 3 5 vs. Rays Apr. 29 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 vs. Rays Apr. 28 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 vs. Rays Apr. 27 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 at Blue Jays Apr. 26 1-for-4 0 0 0 1

Jake Burger Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)

Burger Stats

Jake Burger has five doubles, seven home runs, seven walks and 14 RBI (15 total hits).

He has a .242/.333/.661 slash line on the year.

Burger Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Rays Apr. 30 1-for-5 1 0 1 2 vs. Rays Apr. 29 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 vs. Rays Apr. 28 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 vs. Rays Apr. 27 2-for-3 2 1 2 6 at Blue Jays Apr. 26 0-for-3 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Joe Ryan Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Ryan Stats

The Twins will send Joe Ryan (5-0) to the mound for his sixth start this season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fourth consecutive quality start.

Ryan will look to finish five or more innings for the sixth start in a row.

The 26-year-old's 2.81 ERA ranks 24th, .813 WHIP ranks fifth, and 10.1 K/9 ranks 18th among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

Ryan Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Yankees Apr. 25 7.0 7 2 1 7 0 at Red Sox Apr. 19 6.0 6 3 3 3 1 at Yankees Apr. 13 7.0 3 1 1 10 0 vs. Astros Apr. 8 6.0 3 4 4 10 1 at Royals Apr. 2 6.0 3 1 1 6 2

Byron Buxton Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +260)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +260) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Buxton Stats

Buxton has six doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 10 walks and 17 RBI (25 total hits).

He has a .258/.324/.557 slash line on the season.

Buxton hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .368 with three doubles, four home runs, two walks and nine RBI.

Buxton Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Royals Apr. 30 2-for-4 2 1 3 6 vs. Royals Apr. 29 1-for-4 2 1 1 4 vs. Royals Apr. 28 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 vs. Royals Apr. 27 1-for-4 1 1 3 4 vs. Yankees Apr. 25 2-for-4 1 1 2 6

Jose Miranda Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Miranda Stats

Jose Miranda has 26 hits with three doubles, three home runs, nine walks and 12 RBI.

He has a slash line of .243/.308/.355 on the year.

Miranda has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .278 with a double, three home runs, a walk and four RBI.

Miranda Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Royals Apr. 29 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 vs. Royals Apr. 28 2-for-4 2 1 1 6 vs. Royals Apr. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Yankees Apr. 26 2-for-3 3 2 3 8 vs. Yankees Apr. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

