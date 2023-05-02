Top Player Prop Bets for White Sox vs. Twins on May 2, 2023
Player prop bet odds for Byron Buxton, Andrew Vaughn and others are available when the Minnesota Twins visit the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.
Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!
White Sox vs. Twins Game Info
- When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox
Andrew Vaughn Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)
Vaughn Stats
- Vaughn has 10 doubles, three home runs, 13 walks and 20 RBI (27 total hits).
- He has a slash line of .255/.358/.434 on the season.
- Vaughn will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with a double, two home runs, two walks and four RBI.
Vaughn Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Rays
|Apr. 30
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|3
|5
|vs. Rays
|Apr. 29
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Rays
|Apr. 28
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|vs. Rays
|Apr. 27
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Blue Jays
|Apr. 26
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
Jake Burger Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)
Burger Stats
- Jake Burger has five doubles, seven home runs, seven walks and 14 RBI (15 total hits).
- He has a .242/.333/.661 slash line on the year.
Burger Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Rays
|Apr. 30
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Rays
|Apr. 29
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rays
|Apr. 28
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|vs. Rays
|Apr. 27
|2-for-3
|2
|1
|2
|6
|at Blue Jays
|Apr. 26
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Andrew Vaughn, Jake Burger or other White Sox players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins
Joe Ryan Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -159)
Ryan Stats
- The Twins will send Joe Ryan (5-0) to the mound for his sixth start this season.
- If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fourth consecutive quality start.
- Ryan will look to finish five or more innings for the sixth start in a row.
- The 26-year-old's 2.81 ERA ranks 24th, .813 WHIP ranks fifth, and 10.1 K/9 ranks 18th among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.
Ryan Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Yankees
|Apr. 25
|7.0
|7
|2
|1
|7
|0
|at Red Sox
|Apr. 19
|6.0
|6
|3
|3
|3
|1
|at Yankees
|Apr. 13
|7.0
|3
|1
|1
|10
|0
|vs. Astros
|Apr. 8
|6.0
|3
|4
|4
|10
|1
|at Royals
|Apr. 2
|6.0
|3
|1
|1
|6
|2
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Michael Kopech's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Byron Buxton Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +260)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
Buxton Stats
- Buxton has six doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 10 walks and 17 RBI (25 total hits).
- He has a .258/.324/.557 slash line on the season.
- Buxton hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .368 with three doubles, four home runs, two walks and nine RBI.
Buxton Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Royals
|Apr. 30
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|3
|6
|vs. Royals
|Apr. 29
|1-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Royals
|Apr. 28
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Royals
|Apr. 27
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|3
|4
|vs. Yankees
|Apr. 25
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|6
Jose Miranda Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Miranda Stats
- Jose Miranda has 26 hits with three doubles, three home runs, nine walks and 12 RBI.
- He has a slash line of .243/.308/.355 on the year.
- Miranda has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .278 with a double, three home runs, a walk and four RBI.
Miranda Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Royals
|Apr. 29
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Royals
|Apr. 28
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|6
|vs. Royals
|Apr. 27
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Apr. 26
|2-for-3
|3
|2
|3
|8
|vs. Yankees
|Apr. 25
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Byron Buxton, Jose Miranda or other Twins players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.