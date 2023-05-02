The Minnesota Twins (17-12) and the Chicago White Sox (8-21) will go head to head on Tuesday, May 2 at Guaranteed Rate Field, with Joe Ryan starting for the Twins and Michael Kopech taking the hill for the White Sox. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:10 PM ET.

The Twins are -175 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the White Sox (+145). The over/under for the contest is set at 9 runs.

White Sox vs. Twins Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Probable Pitchers: Ryan - MIN (5-0, 2.81 ERA) vs Kopech - CHW (0-3, 7.01 ERA)

White Sox vs. Twins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

White Sox vs. Twins Betting Trends and Insights

The Twins have entered the game as favorites 19 times this season and won 15, or 78.9%, of those games.

The Twins have gone 4-3 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -175 or shorter (57.1% winning percentage).

Minnesota has a 63.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Twins went 6-3 across the nine games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Minnesota and its opponents combined to hit the over five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The White Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 20 games this year and have walked away with the win three times (15%) in those games.

This season, the White Sox have been victorious one time in six chances when named as an underdog of at least +145 or longer on the moneyline.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have a record of 1-9.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

White Sox vs. Twins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Andrew Benintendi 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+190) Gavin Sheets 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+195) Andrew Vaughn 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+240) Elvis Andrus 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+310) Yasmani Grandal 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+225)

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +8000 19th 3rd

